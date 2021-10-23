    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers have been tested this season with five of six games on the road, including Saturday night's game against the Senators.
    Author:

    It's really early in the season, but the New York Rangers (3-1-1) starting off with four games on the road and zero losses is very impressive. 

    They stay on the road today against the Ottawa Senators (2-2-0). It's a small sample size, but the fans in New York have to be excited about the team's efforts in the early schedule based on adversity.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live Stream New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rangers continued their three game winning streak with a great performance from their back line in the 3-1 victory over the Predators.

    So far this season, the Rangers are winning games with a net zero goal differential. They are tied for 15th in goals scored and tied for 18th in goals allowed. That is another layer to the impressive nature of their start, considering all the road games. They are not crushing teams on either end of the ice.

    Goalie Igor Shesterkin has been one of the standouts this season for the Rangers. He is giving up 1.47 goals per game (7th in NHL) and has the sixth best save percentage in the league (95.3%).

    For the Senators, Chris Tierney is off to a strong start with three goals (16th in the NHL) while the defense and goaltending situation seems in flux.

    The Senators have started three different goalies in four games so far this season, platooning the position. So far, Anton Forsberg (1-1) and Filip Gustavsson (1-0) have wins on the board with Matt Murray (0-1) the only winless goalie on the roster.

    With the way the Rangers are playing on the road and the uncertainty at goalkeeper for the Senators, this could add to the Rangers impressive start.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

