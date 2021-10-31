Skip to main content
    How to Watch New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Kraken look for their third straight win when they host the Rangers on Sunday night at Climate Pledge Arena.
    Author:

    The Rangers look for their sixth win in their last eight games as they face the Kraken in Seattle on Sunday. Since dropping its first two games of the season, New York has rebounded and is playing great hockey.

    How to Watch Rangers at Kraken Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Rangers at Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rangers went undefeated on a four-game road trip before splitting a pair of games at home this week. They head back on the road for another four-game road trip starting Sunday in Seattle.

    New York is looking to snap the Kraken's two-game home winning streak and kick off the road trip with a win. Seattle will try to keep that from happening in its first ever game against the Rangers.

    The Kraken have found their offense in the last two games, as they have outscored the Canadiens and Wild by a combined 9–2 score in picking up their two wins.

    The wins improved their record to 3-4-1 and has them just one point back of the Golden Knights and Sharks for third place in the Pacific Division.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Kraken

