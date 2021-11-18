How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Rangers are set to hit the road for a matchup with the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

So far this season, New York has compiled a 10-3-3 record and is looking like a legitimate contender. The Rangers are fresh off of a 3-2 win over the Canadiens. New York will look to extend its winning streak to five with a win over the Maple Leafs tonight.

On the other side of the rink, the Maple Leafs have an 11-5-1 record coming into this matchup. They have won four straight games as well, with their last coming against the Predators. Toronto also looks like a potential Stanley Cup contender this season.

Both of these teams have talent and are hungry for another win. This will be a very entertaining game to watch.

Fans should make sure to tune in for this battle. Will the Rangers snap the Maple Leafs' successful streak or vice versa?

Regional restrictions may apply.