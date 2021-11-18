How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Thursday night in NHL action, the Rangers are set to hit the road for a matchup with the Maple Leafs in Toronto.
    Author:

    On Thursday night, the Rangers are set to hit the road for a tough matchup with the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    Live stream the New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, New York has compiled a 10-3-3 record and is looking like a legitimate contender. The Rangers are fresh off of a 3-2 win over the Canadiens. New York will look to extend its winning streak to five with a win over the Maple Leafs tonight.

    On the other side of the rink, the Maple Leafs have an 11-5-1 record coming into this matchup. They have won four straight games as well, with their last coming against the Predators. Toronto also looks like a potential Stanley Cup contender this season.

    Both of these teams have talent and are hungry for another win. This will be a very entertaining game to watch. 

    Fans should make sure to tune in for this battle. Will the Rangers snap the Maple Leafs' successful streak or vice versa? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15776043
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_14086782
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Sabres

    2 minutes ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Canadiens

    2 minutes ago
    toronto maple leafs
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    2 minutes ago
    Maine
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Maine at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at Iowa in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Flyers

    2 minutes ago
    Florida Panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy