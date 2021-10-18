How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

With the 2021 NHL season underway, the Rangers are set for a tough road matchup on Monday night against the Maple Leafs.

The 2021 NHL season has officially begun and fans are pumped to have meaningful hockey games back on TV. Even though we're super early in the season, a hot start can make all of the difference for teams. On Monday night, we will be in for an intriguing matchup between the Rangers and Maple Leafs.

How to Watch New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs:

Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

So far this season, the Rangers have gotten off to a slow start. They are 1-1-1 heading into this matchup and could use a big win on the road to get some momentum. New York has the potential to be a playoff contender, but they just need to get things going.

On the other side of the rink, the Maple Leafs have gone 2-1 to start the 2021 campaign. They have defeated the Senators and Canadiens. Their loss came against the Senators in the second game of the year.

This should be a very entertaining and intriguing matchup. These two teams are fairly evenly matched.

With a big win on the line for both the Maple Leafs and Rangers, fans will want to tune in for this one. These are games that could come up big late in the year when playoff positioning is on the line.

