The Canucks look to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Rangers, who are trying to make it back to the NHL playoffs for the first time in five years, are off to a great start entering Tuesday's game against the Canucks in Vancouver.

After dropping the first two games of the season, New York has six wins in its last seven games. Five of those six wins have come on the road.

How to Watch Rangers at Canucks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Rangers at Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers won the first game of a four-game road trip when they scored two goals in the third period to beat the Kraken 3–1 in Seattle.

They head into Canada on Tuesday to take on a Canucks team that has lost three games in a row, all at home.

Vancouver has struggled to score in the first three games of its seven-game homestand. The Canucks have scored just four goals in the three games.

The Canucks defense has been strong, giving up just seven goals in that span, but the team will need to find its offense to pick up a win against New York.

