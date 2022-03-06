How to Watch Rangers vs. Jets

The Rangers start their road trip in Winnipeg as both teams look to keep their strong offensive play going.

With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching, New York may be looking to buy, as the Rangers are back in the thick of contending for a title after a long hiatus. After three games at Madison Square Garden, they're off on an extended four-game road trip beginning in Winnipeg to take on the Jets.

How to Watch: New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets Today

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

The Rangers have looked sharp in their last two games, offsetting previous back-to-back losses. Their most recent game came against their rivals across the Hudson River, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-1.

Igor Shesterkin was their biggest contributor of the night, stopping 32 shots and not letting the Devils do much of anything in the second and third periods. Goals are going to be difficult to come by for Winnipeg in this one even though their offense has been particularly good lately.

It may be more clear cut what the Jets will do at the deadline, as they sit nearly 30 points out of the leaders of the Central Division. Nevertheless, Winnipeg has been playing great hockey as of late even if those opponents aren't striking much fear lately.

They beat Arizona and Montreal, scoring 13 goals across those games. They came up short against Dallas in their last matchup, but that Stars win came in overtime in a very back-and-forth game. They have a very good shot at keeping this one close as well against the Rangers

