New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck during overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday features a matchup between the New York Rangers (32-13-5) and the Washington Capitals (28-15-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (69 points), and the Capitals are seventh in the Eastern Conference (65 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Washington

Betting Information for New York vs. Washington

Rangers vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

New York and Washington Stats

  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Capitals are seventh on defense (2.8 against).
  • The Capitals are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Rangers are third defensively (2.5 against).
  • New York is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +22.
  • Washington is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +26 (+0.5 per game).
  • The Rangers have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.0% of penalties).
  • The Capitals have scored 24 power-play goals (on 15.5% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 24 (killing off 83.2% of penalties, eighth in league).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has been a top contributor on New York this season, with 55 points in 45 games.
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's most productive contributors through 50 games, with 19 goals and 32 assists.
  • Adam Fox has seven goals and 41 assists for New York.
  • Igor Shesterkin has conceded 63 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 967 saves with a .939 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 62 points (1.2 per game), with 31 goals and 31 assists in 50 games (playing 21:40 per game).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 15 goals and 33 assists.
  • John Carlson has posted 10 goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has 714 saves while giving up 74 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Justin Schultz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Vitek Vanecek: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
