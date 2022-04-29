New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Capitals (44-25-12) visit the New York Rangers (51-24-6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on April 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 108 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Head-to-head results for Washington vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
2/24/2022
Rangers
Capitals
4-1 NYR
10/13/2021
Capitals
Rangers
5-1 WAS
Washington and New York Stats
- The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (13th).
- Washington is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +29 (+0.4 per game).
- New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +45.
- The Capitals have scored 46 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 39 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 44 (killing off 80.3% of penalties, 13th in league).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is Washington's top contributor with 91 points. He has 50 goals and 41 assists this season.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is another of Washington's offensive options, contributing 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
- John Carlson's season total of 70 points has come from 16 goals and 54 assists.
- In 42 games, Vitek Vanecek has conceded 103 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1014 saves.
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 74 assists (1.0 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 96 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 12.4%.
- Mika Zibanejad is one of the top contributors for New York with 82 total points (1.0 per game), with 30 goals and 52 assists in 80 games.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (first in the league), with 1516 total saves, giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower-body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Upper-body)
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
