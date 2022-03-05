How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9) and the New York Rangers (34-15-5) hit the ice in Winnipeg, Manitoba on March 6, 2022 at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Jets are 12th in the Western Conference (57 points), and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference (73 points).
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Winnipeg and New York Stats
- The Jets are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).
- On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Jets allow 3.0 (18th).
- In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is 0 on the season (17th in NHL).
- New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +23 (+0.4 per game).
- The Jets have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 59 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 44 assists in 50 games (playing 19:04 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad has racked up 54 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 34 assists.
- Adam Fox's seven goals and 46 assists add up to 53 points this season.
- Alexandar Georgiev has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league). He has 477 saves, and has given up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 21:21 per game.
- Mark Scheifele has 20 goals and 25 assists to total 45 points (0.9 per game).
- Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 129 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 1330 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)