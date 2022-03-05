How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9) and the New York Rangers (34-15-5) hit the ice in Winnipeg, Manitoba on March 6, 2022 at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Jets are 12th in the Western Conference (57 points), and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference (73 points).

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Bell MTS Place

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. New York

Winnipeg and New York Stats

The Jets are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).

On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Jets allow 3.0 (18th).

In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is 0 on the season (17th in NHL).

New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +23 (+0.4 per game).

The Jets have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 59 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 44 assists in 50 games (playing 19:04 per game).

Mika Zibanejad has racked up 54 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 34 assists.

Adam Fox's seven goals and 46 assists add up to 53 points this season.

Alexandar Georgiev has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league). He has 477 saves, and has given up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 21:21 per game.

Mark Scheifele has 20 goals and 25 assists to total 45 points (0.9 per game).

Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 129 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 1330 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed)

