Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets (24-21-9) and the New York Rangers (34-15-5) hit the ice in Winnipeg, Manitoba on March 6, 2022 at Bell MTS Place, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Jets are 12th in the Western Conference (57 points), and the Rangers are sixth in the Eastern Conference (73 points).

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. New York

Betting Information for Winnipeg vs. New York

Jets vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Winnipeg and New York Stats

  • The Jets are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Rangers are third in goals allowed (2.5).
  • On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Jets allow 3.0 (18th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Winnipeg is 0 on the season (17th in NHL).
  • New York is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +23 (+0.4 per game).
  • The Jets have scored 37 power-play goals (13th in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 26 goals on power-plays (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.7% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.9% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin drives the offense for New York with 59 points (1.2 per game), with 15 goals and 44 assists in 50 games (playing 19:04 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad has racked up 54 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 34 assists.
  • Adam Fox's seven goals and 46 assists add up to 53 points this season.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league). He has 477 saves, and has given up 55 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • One of Winnipeg's top offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, who has 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) and plays an average of 21:21 per game.
  • Mark Scheifele has 20 goals and 25 assists to total 45 points (0.9 per game).
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois' season total of 43 points has come from 22 goals and 21 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has conceded 129 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 1330 saves with a .912 save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Kristian Reichel: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save off a shot on goal by Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) controls the puck ahead of Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy