New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (49-21-6) and Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference (81 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Winnipeg

DateHomeAwayResult

3/6/2022

Jets

Rangers

4-1 NYR

New York and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Jets concede 3.2 (20th).
  • The Jets put up 3.1 goals per game (233 in 76 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 76).
  • In terms of goal differential, New York is +43 on the season (seventh in NHL).
  • Winnipeg has a -8 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 55 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 90 points in 71 games (22 goals and 68 assists).
  • Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 76 games, with 29 goals and 49 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's season total of 72 points has come from 50 goals and 22 assists.
  • In 50 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 99 goals (2.05 goals against average) and has racked up 1421 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor's 43 goals and 44 assists in 73 games for Winnipeg add up to 87 total points on the season.
  • Mark Scheifele has amassed 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has played 64 games this season, conceding 191 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1900 saves and a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Flyers at Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Jets vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) celebrates with center Auston Matthews (34) and center John Tavares (91) their win against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 13, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Louisville Baseball
College Baseball

Kentucky vs. Louisville: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

Dallas Baptist vs. Texas A&M Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy