New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (49-21-6) and Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference (81 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for New York vs. Winnipeg

Date Home Away Result 3/6/2022 Jets Rangers 4-1 NYR

New York and Winnipeg Stats

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Jets concede 3.2 (20th).

The Jets put up 3.1 goals per game (233 in 76 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 76).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +43 on the season (seventh in NHL).

Winnipeg has a -8 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.

The Rangers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 55 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 90 points in 71 games (22 goals and 68 assists).

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 76 games, with 29 goals and 49 assists.

Chris Kreider's season total of 72 points has come from 50 goals and 22 assists.

In 50 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 99 goals (2.05 goals against average) and has racked up 1421 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor's 43 goals and 44 assists in 73 games for Winnipeg add up to 87 total points on the season.

Mark Scheifele has amassed 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has played 64 games this season, conceding 191 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1900 saves and a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.