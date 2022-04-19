New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a meeting in New York City, New York between the New York Rangers (49-21-6) and Winnipeg Jets (35-30-11) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (104 points), and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference (81 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Winnipeg
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Head-to-head results for New York vs. Winnipeg
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/6/2022
Jets
Rangers
4-1 NYR
New York and Winnipeg Stats
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (16th in league), and the Jets concede 3.2 (20th).
- The Jets put up 3.1 goals per game (233 in 76 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (188 in 76).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is +43 on the season (seventh in NHL).
- Winnipeg has a -8 goal differential on the season, 18th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have scored 52 power-play goals (fourth in league in power-play percentage), and the Jets have conceded 55 goals on power-plays (30th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties), and the Jets have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has scored 90 points in 71 games (22 goals and 68 assists).
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 76 games, with 29 goals and 49 assists.
- Chris Kreider's season total of 72 points has come from 50 goals and 22 assists.
- In 50 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 99 goals (2.05 goals against average) and has racked up 1421 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor's 43 goals and 44 assists in 73 games for Winnipeg add up to 87 total points on the season.
- Mark Scheifele has amassed 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has played 64 games this season, conceding 191 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1900 saves and a .909 save percentage (27th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)