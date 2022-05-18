How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 1

The Oilers and Flames begin their best-of-seven second-round series with Game 1 in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Canada will have a team in the Western Conference Finals as either the Oilers or Flames will advance out of their second-round matchup.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The series starts on Wednesday night with the Flames hosting the Oilers after both teams survived a Game 7 in their first-round series.

The Oilers had to win two straight to get past the Kings after they went down 3-2 in their series.

They were able to survive when they shut out Los Angeles 2-0 in Game 7. Cody Ceci scored at 13:15 of the second period to break a scoreless tie and then Connor McDavid added an insurance goal with just four minutes left in the game to put the Kings away.

Now, they get a shot at their Canadian rival Flames in the second round.

The Flames won the Pacific division but had to battle to get out of their first-round matchup with the Stars.

The Flames led 3-2 in the series, but lost Game 6 and then needed to come back twice in Game 7 to get the win.

They trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but tied it both times and then won it when Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime.

They finally solved Stars goalie Jake Oettinger who had 64 saves in a great performance. The Flames, though, got the winner and are now one step closer to the Western Conference Finals.

