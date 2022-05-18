How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 1

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Canada will have a team in the Western Conference Finals as either the Oilers or Flames will advance out of their second-round matchup.
How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1 Today:
Game Date: May 18, 2022
Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
The series starts on Wednesday night with the Flames hosting the Oilers after both teams survived a Game 7 in their first-round series.
The Oilers had to win two straight to get past the Kings after they went down 3-2 in their series.
They were able to survive when they shut out Los Angeles 2-0 in Game 7. Cody Ceci scored at 13:15 of the second period to break a scoreless tie and then Connor McDavid added an insurance goal with just four minutes left in the game to put the Kings away.
Now, they get a shot at their Canadian rival Flames in the second round.
The Flames won the Pacific division but had to battle to get out of their first-round matchup with the Stars.
The Flames led 3-2 in the series, but lost Game 6 and then needed to come back twice in Game 7 to get the win.
They trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but tied it both times and then won it when Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime.
They finally solved Stars goalie Jake Oettinger who had 64 saves in a great performance. The Flames, though, got the winner and are now one step closer to the Western Conference Finals.
