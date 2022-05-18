How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers and Flames begin their best-of-seven second-round series with Game 1 in Calgary on Wednesday night.

Canada will have a team in the Western Conference Finals as either the Oilers or Flames will advance out of their second-round matchup.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The series starts on Wednesday night with the Flames hosting the Oilers after both teams survived a Game 7 in their first-round series.

The Oilers had to win two straight to get past the Kings after they went down 3-2 in their series.

They were able to survive when they shut out Los Angeles 2-0 in Game 7.  Cody Ceci scored at 13:15 of the second period to break a scoreless tie and then Connor McDavid added an insurance goal with just four minutes left in the game to put the Kings away.

Now, they get a shot at their Canadian rival Flames in the second round.

The Flames won the Pacific division but had to battle to get out of their first-round matchup with the Stars.

The Flames led 3-2 in the series, but lost Game 6 and then needed to come back twice in Game 7 to get the win.

They trailed 1-0 and 2-1 but tied it both times and then won it when Johnny Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime.

They finally solved Stars goalie Jake Oettinger who had 64 saves in a great performance. The Flames, though, got the winner and are now one step closer to the Western Conference Finals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18279559
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 1

By Adam Childs11 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) walk to the locker room following a 3-1 victory against the Minnesota United FC at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 seconds ago
May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) reacts as he takes the field with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) reacts as he takes the field with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
article_full@2x
entertainment

So You Think You Can Dance stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
1652732383529
entertainment

How to Watch Buy It or Build It Series Premiere

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
imago1010423201h
Rodeo

How to Watch Women's Rodeo World Championship

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18278602
MLS

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC at Houston Dynamo

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
mecum
entertainment

Mecum Live Auctions stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy