How to Watch Oilers at Flames Game 2

The Flames look to open up a two-game lead on the rival Oilers when they play Game 2 on Friday night.

The first game between the Flames and Oilers was a wild one, with Calgary coming out on top 9-6.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

The Flames scored the first three goals of the game and then went up 6-2 at 6:10 of the second period, but saw the Oilers scored the next four goals to tie the game early in the third period.

Rasmus Andersson answered just over a minute later to give the Flames a 7-6 lead as Matthew Tkachuk scored back-to-back goals to complete a hat trick and give Calgary the three-goal win.

It was a goal-filled game that gave a preview of how entertaining this series can be.

The Flames were stifled in the first round by Stars goalie Jake Oettinger but had little trouble solving the duo of Oilers goalies on Wednesday.

The Oilers will need to find a way to slow them down if they want to steal a road win on Friday.

Edmonton showed it can score, but it won't matter if it can't keep the puck from the back of its own net.

Wednesday's game was extremely fun to watch and Friday should be no different.

