How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 3 in Canada

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 3 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers head to Los Angeles on Friday for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Kings.

The Oilers bounced back from their disappointing Game 1 loss to get a dominant 6-0 win on Wednesday.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 3 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 3 in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

It was a huge statement game for the Oilers after dropping a tough 4-3 decision in Game 1.

The Oilers took control in the second period when they scored three goals in the second, including a shorthanded goal by Ryan McLeod at 6:03 of the period.

Evander Kane punctuated the shutout win with two goals in the third period.

The Kings struggled in Game 2 but still have to be happy getting a split in Edmonton to start the series. They have gained home-ice advantage but now must take care of business on Friday night.

The Kings, though, had a better record on the road this year as they went 21-16-4 at home. While it wasn't a horrible record on home ice, it doesn't jump off the page at you.

Friday, though, they hope getting a playoff atmosphere in the Staples Center will propel it to a big Game 3 win against the Oilers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Oilers at Kings Game 3 in Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
