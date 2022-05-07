How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 3 in Canada

The Oilers head to Los Angeles on Friday for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series against the Kings.

The Oilers bounced back from their disappointing Game 1 loss to get a dominant 6-0 win on Wednesday.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 3 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

It was a huge statement game for the Oilers after dropping a tough 4-3 decision in Game 1.

The Oilers took control in the second period when they scored three goals in the second, including a shorthanded goal by Ryan McLeod at 6:03 of the period.

Evander Kane punctuated the shutout win with two goals in the third period.

The Kings struggled in Game 2 but still have to be happy getting a split in Edmonton to start the series. They have gained home-ice advantage but now must take care of business on Friday night.

The Kings, though, had a better record on the road this year as they went 21-16-4 at home. While it wasn't a horrible record on home ice, it doesn't jump off the page at you.

Friday, though, they hope getting a playoff atmosphere in the Staples Center will propel it to a big Game 3 win against the Oilers.

