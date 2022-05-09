How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 4 in Canada

The Oilers go for their third straight win on Sunday night when they takes on the Kings in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series.

The Oilers dropped a tough game one to the Kings, but have since been unstoppable. They have scored 14 goals over the last two games and are now in position to take control of the series with a win on Sunday.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 4 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Oilers shut out the Kings 6-0 in Game 2 and were even better offensively in Game 3, scoring eight times.

Evander Kane got his first ever playoff hat trick in Game 3 and now has five goals in the last two games.

The Oilers left no doubt again on Friday as they scored the first five goals and then after giving up two scored three more times in the third to complete the blowout win.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added two goals of his own in the third period and the Oilers are looking unstoppable heading into game four.

The good news for the Kings is that getting blown out only counts as one loss and they can get right back into the series with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.