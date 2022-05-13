How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings look to eliminate the Oilers in Game 6 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series on Thursday.

The Kings have climbed out of a 2-1 hole by winning the last two games and are now on the verge of upsetting the Oilers in the first round.

The Kings took Game 1 but were blown out in Game 2 and Game 3. They avenged those losses with a shutout win in Game 4. They made it two in a row on Tuesday when Adrian Kempe scored just 1:12 into overtime to give them a 5-4 win.

It was Kempe's second goal of the game and helped save the Kings from blowing a game they looked like they had in control.

The Kings led by two when Phillip Danault scored a power play goal at 11:06 of the third period. Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers back tied when he scored two goals in a three-minute stretch.

The Kings recovered in time to win the game in overtime and give them a 3-2 lead in the series as they head back to Los Angeles for game six on Thursday night.

The Oilers now must get a road win to stay in the series and send it back to Edmonton for game seven on Friday.

