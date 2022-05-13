How to Watch Oilers at Kings Game 6

The Kings look to eliminate the Oilers in Game 6 of their best-of-seven first-round playoff series on Thursday.

The Kings have climbed out of a 2-1 hole by winning the last two games and are now on the verge of upsetting the Oilers in the first round.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings Game 6 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Kings took Game 1 but were blown out in Game 2 and Game 3. They avenged those losses with a shutout win in Game 4. They made it two in a row on Tuesday when Adrian Kempe scored just 1:12 into overtime to give them a 5-4 win.

It was Kempe's second goal of the game and helped save the Kings from blowing a game they looked like they had in control.

The Kings led by two when Phillip Danault scored a power play goal at 11:06 of the third period. Leon Draisaitl got the Oilers back tied when he scored two goals in a three-minute stretch.

The Kings recovered in time to win the game in overtime and give them a 3-2 lead in the series as they head back to Los Angeles for game six on Thursday night.

The Oilers now must get a road win to stay in the series and send it back to Edmonton for game seven on Friday.

Regional restrictions may apply.