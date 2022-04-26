How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Oilers can lock up home-ice advantage for first round with a win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

The Oilers (46-27-6) need a win Tuesday night to clinch second place in the Pacific Division and home-ice advantage for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins (45-24-11) have playoff implications on the line as well as they lead the Capitals by a single point for third place in the Metropolitan Division chase.

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams come in off losses. Edmonton lost at Columbus on Sunday, 5-2, while Pittsburgh stumbled in Philadelphia 4-1 on Sunday.

The Oilers won't have workhorse defenseman Darnell Nurse for the remainder of the regular season. He's out with a lower body injury. Nurse leads all Edmonton blueliners, averaging more than 25 minutes of ice time per game and has nine goals and 35 points in 71 games.

Starting goalie Tristan Jarry hasn't played for the Penguins since April 14 due to a broken bone in his foot. Casey DeSmith has done the bulk of the work in net since the injury, though journeyman Louis Dominique made his second start of the season in the loss to the Flyers.

The Oilers beat Pittsburgh, 5-2, in their only other meeting this season on Dec. 1 in Edmonton.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

