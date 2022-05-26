How to Watch Oilers vs. Flames Game Five

The Oilers and Flames will face off in an elimination playoff matchup on Thursday night.

On Thursday evening, NHL fans will have two great matchups to watch. As the playoffs continue forward, the Rangers and Hurricanes will start the evening off in game one of the night. Following that matchup, game six between the Oilers and Flames will go down in Calgary with Edmonton leading the series 3-1.

How to Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Coming into tonight's game, the Oilers will be battling to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Should they lose, they would have a chance to win game six. This is still a very big opportunity for the Oilers.

On either side of the ice, the Flames know that their season is on the line. Should they lose this evening, they will have to wait until next year to play again. Any team facing elimination has to come out and play a perfect game and the pressure is on.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are extremely talented and will be fighting hard for completely different reasons. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the huge win tonight.

