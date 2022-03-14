Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Monday features a matchup in Ottawa, Ontario between the Ottawa Senators (21-32-5) and Arizona Coyotes (18-36-4) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Senators are 14th in the Eastern Conference and the Coyotes rank 16th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Arizona

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

Monday, March 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6

Ottawa and Arizona Stats

The Senators put up 2.6 goals per game (153 in 58 games), and the Coyotes concede 3.6 (206 in 58).

The Coyotes are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.5), and the Senators are 22nd in goals allowed (3.2).

Ottawa is -35 overall in terms of goals this season, 25th in the league.

Arizona's goal differential is -59 on the season (30th in the NHL).

The Senators have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.7% of penalties).

The Senators have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Coyotes have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 12.2% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:33 per game.

Tim Stutzle has 13 goals and 21 assists to total 34 points (0.6 per game).

Drake Batherson has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists through 31 games for Ottawa.

Matt Murray has conceded 60 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 580 saves with a .906 save percentage (28th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 31 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Arizona offense with 56 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.

Nick Schmaltz is a top offensive contributor for Arizona with 39 total points this season. He has scored 16 goals and added 23 assists in 39 games.

Shayne Gostisbehere is a crucial contributor on offense for Arizona with 10 goals and 26 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has played 34 games this season, conceding 105 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 997 saves and a .905 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Liam O'Brien: Out (Upper-body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Antoine Roussel: Out (Lower Body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

