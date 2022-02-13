How to Watch Senators at Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators look to keep the Capitals' losing as the two NHL foes meet on Sunday.

It may be a big day for football but there are still some great games going on in the NHL. Both of the teams out of the Canadian capital and the U.S. capitals collide in Washington this afternoon. While there might be a big difference in terms of points between these two, this might be the Senators' opportunity to steal one against the Capitals. 

How to Watch: Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Washington has 61 points compared to Ottawa's 36, the Caps have lost four games in a row at home. The last time they won at home was coincidently against the Senators on Jan. 22. That game took overtime, two Alexander Ovechkin goals and a rally from being down 2-0 in the third period to win. The Capitals will have to come out of the gates quicker if they're going to break this streak. 

Ottawa, on the other hand, is coming off a four-game homestand where it went 2-2. The Senators lost their last two games which were both 2-0 shutouts against Pittsburgh and Boston. They've proven they can stop their opponents but look for them to break out of their offensive slump in a big way today.  

How To Watch

February
13
2022

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Jan 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) after a video review confirmed a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
