How to Watch Senators at Capitals

The Senators look to keep the Capitals' losing as the two NHL foes meet on Sunday.

It may be a big day for football but there are still some great games going on in the NHL. Both of the teams out of the Canadian capital and the U.S. capitals collide in Washington this afternoon. While there might be a big difference in terms of points between these two, this might be the Senators' opportunity to steal one against the Capitals.

How to Watch: Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

While Washington has 61 points compared to Ottawa's 36, the Caps have lost four games in a row at home. The last time they won at home was coincidently against the Senators on Jan. 22. That game took overtime, two Alexander Ovechkin goals and a rally from being down 2-0 in the third period to win. The Capitals will have to come out of the gates quicker if they're going to break this streak.

Ottawa, on the other hand, is coming off a four-game homestand where it went 2-2. The Senators lost their last two games which were both 2-0 shutouts against Pittsburgh and Boston. They've proven they can stop their opponents but look for them to break out of their offensive slump in a big way today.

