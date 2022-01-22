How to Watch Senators at Capitals

The ice is cold as the Senators travel to Washington to take on the conference rival Capitals on Saturday night.

The Senators are toiling on the verge of being the worst team in the NHL. They are 11-20-2 through 33 games sitting with just 24 points on the season. That is simply two points ahead of the Canadiens who are the worst team in the league record-wise.

They have had 10 games postponed since Dec. 18. They have gone just 2-3 in the last month. Ottawa had two great wins over the Oilers and the Flames, but the hype quickly dwindled back down after two losses to the Sabres and the Penguins.

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Ottawa makes its way into Washington, D.C. to take on the Capitals. The Capitals, unlike Ottawa, have put together a decent season thus far. They sit at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-10-9 (53 points).

Washington has had a hard time coming out of the Christmas break as well. It is only 4-6 since the postponement. It has two quality wins in its last four games against the Jets and the Islanders, but it also dropped games against quality opponents, the Cancks and Bruins.

Washington is projected to win this match on the ice with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -200. That is far superior to Ottawa's money line of +170. The Over/Under total goals scored is 6.0 goals.

