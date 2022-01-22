How to Watch Senators at Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ice is cold as the Senators travel to Washington to take on the conference rival Capitals on Saturday night.

The Senators are toiling on the verge of being the worst team in the NHL. They are 11-20-2 through 33 games sitting with just 24 points on the season. That is simply two points ahead of the Canadiens who are the worst team in the league record-wise.

They have had 10 games postponed since Dec. 18. They have gone just 2-3 in the last month. Ottawa had two great wins over the Oilers and the Flames, but the hype quickly dwindled back down after two losses to the Sabres and the Penguins.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ottawa makes its way into Washington, D.C. to take on the Capitals. The Capitals, unlike Ottawa, have put together a decent season thus far. They sit at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22-10-9 (53 points).

Washington has had a hard time coming out of the Christmas break as well. It is only 4-6 since the postponement. It has two quality wins in its last four games against the Jets and the Islanders, but it also dropped games against quality opponents, the Cancks and Bruins.

Washington is projected to win this match on the ice with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -200. That is far superior to Ottawa's money line of +170. The Over/Under total goals scored is 6.0 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17543945
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Rangers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17530873
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Devils

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17538310
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Avalanche

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on after the St. Louis Blues scored during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Capitals

2 minutes ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Maine Celtics

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17368972
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round

2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Windy City Bulls at Capital City Go-Go

2 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Stony Brook at Albany (N.Y.)

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy