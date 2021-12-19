Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Bruins ninth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa and Boston Stats
- On average, the Senators post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (seventh).
- The Bruins are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Senators are 31st in goals conceded (3.6).
- Ottawa is -22 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.
- Boston is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the league.
- The Bruins have conceded 15 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
- The Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson is Ottawa's top contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.
- Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 28 games, with 14 goals and eight assists.
- Brady Tkachuk's season total of 22 points has come from 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Filip Gustavsson has given up 3.6 goals per game this season and is racking up 30.3 saves per matchup. His .893 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.
- Anton Forsberg has a .909 save percentage (30th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (2.5 per game) while recording 321 saves (24.7 per game).
Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand drives the offense for Boston with 27 points (1.3 per game), with 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games (playing 19:33 per game).
- Patrice Bergeron has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.
- David Pastrnak is a key player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 13 assists.
- Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and amassed 354 saves (25.3 per game) with a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).
- Linus Ullmark has 353 saves (29.4 per game) and a .922 save percentage, conceding 30 goals (2.5 per game).
Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)
