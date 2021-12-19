Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (14-10-2) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Bruins ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Boston

Ottawa and Boston Stats

On average, the Senators post 2.8 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Bruins concede 2.6 (seventh).

The Bruins are 21st in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Senators are 31st in goals conceded (3.6).

Ottawa is -22 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.

Boston is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 16th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 15 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson is Ottawa's top contributor with 28 points. He has nine goals and 19 assists this season.

Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 28 games, with 14 goals and eight assists.

Brady Tkachuk's season total of 22 points has come from 12 goals and 10 assists.

Filip Gustavsson has given up 3.6 goals per game this season and is racking up 30.3 saves per matchup. His .893 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Anton Forsberg has a .909 save percentage (30th in the league), and has allowed 32 goals (2.5 per game) while recording 321 saves (24.7 per game).

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand drives the offense for Boston with 27 points (1.3 per game), with 11 goals and 16 assists in 21 games (playing 19:33 per game).

Patrice Bergeron has helped lead the offense for Boston this season with 10 goals and 13 assists.

David Pastrnak is a key player on offense for Boston with eight goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman has allowed 32 goals (2.3 per game) and amassed 354 saves (25.3 per game) with a .917 save percentage (19th in the league).

Linus Ullmark has 353 saves (29.4 per game) and a .922 save percentage, conceding 30 goals (2.5 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Jeremy Swayman: Out (COVID-19), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Anton Blidh: Out (COVID-19), Curtis Lazar: Out (COVID-19), Taylor Hall: Out (COVID-19), Trent Frederic: Out (COVID-19), Patrice Bergeron: Out (COVID-19)

