Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Saturday features the Boston Bruins (27-17-4) visiting the Ottawa Senators (18-25-4) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 58 points and the Senators are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Betting Information for Boston vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
5.5
Boston and Ottawa Stats
- The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Senators are 23rd in goals allowed (3.2).
- The Senators are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are 15th on defense (2.9 against).
- Boston is 18th in the NHL in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).
- Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -24.
- The Senators have conceded 28 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
- The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 28 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 19:18 per game.
- David Pastrnak has racked up 45 points (0.9 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 23 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk's 16 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for Ottawa add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Drake Batherson has amassed 34 points this season, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Joshua Norris' 18 goals and eight assists add up to 26 points this season.
- Anton Forsberg has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 570 saves with a .916 save percentage (17th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)
