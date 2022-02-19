Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Boston Bruins (27-17-4) visiting the Ottawa Senators (18-25-4) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 58 points and the Senators are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Boston vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Bruins -1.5 5.5

Boston and Ottawa Stats

The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Senators are 23rd in goals allowed (3.2).

The Senators are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are 15th on defense (2.9 against).

Boston is 18th in the NHL in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).

Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -24.

The Senators have conceded 28 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 28 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 19:18 per game.

David Pastrnak has racked up 45 points (0.9 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 23 assists for Boston.

Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 16 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for Ottawa add up to 37 total points on the season.

Drake Batherson has amassed 34 points this season, with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Joshua Norris' 18 goals and eight assists add up to 26 points this season.

Anton Forsberg has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 570 saves with a .916 save percentage (17th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)

