Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Boston Bruins (27-17-4) visiting the Ottawa Senators (18-25-4) at Canadian Tire Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 58 points and the Senators are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Boston

Betting Information for Boston vs. Ottawa

Bruins vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Ottawa Stats

  • The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Senators are 23rd in goals allowed (3.2).
  • The Senators are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Bruins are 15th on defense (2.9 against).
  • Boston is 18th in the NHL in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).
  • Ottawa is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -24.
  • The Senators have conceded 28 power-play goals (13th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 35 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
  • The Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 28 while short-handed (11th in penalty-kill percentage).

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has 48 points (21 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 19:18 per game.
  • David Pastrnak has racked up 45 points (0.9 per game), scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 12 goals and 23 assists for Boston.
  • Linus Ullmark has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Brandon Carlo: Day To Day (Wrist), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk's 16 goals and 21 assists in 44 games for Ottawa add up to 37 total points on the season.
  • Drake Batherson has amassed 34 points this season, with 13 goals and 21 assists.
  • Joshua Norris' 18 goals and eight assists add up to 26 points this season.
  • Anton Forsberg has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 570 saves with a .916 save percentage (17th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Central Division forward Jordan Kyrou (25) of the St. Louis Blues skates against Metropolitan Division forward Jack Hughes (86) of the New Jersey Devils during the 2022 NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues goalie Ville Husso (35) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17654629
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Women's Curling, Gold Medal Game: Japan vs. Great Britain in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) shoots against Oklahoma Sooners forward Jacob Groves (34) and forward Tanner Groves (35) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Kansas at West Virginia in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) drives on Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch DePaul at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
imago1005365000h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres vs. Atletico San Luis

By Frank Urbina
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) draws a blocking foul on North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) as Hugley shoots during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy