Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his second period goal with forward Brady Tkachuk (7) against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL schedule will see the Ottawa Senators (11-18-2) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (11-20-7), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 15th place and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Senators vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Senators

-1.5

6

Ottawa and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Senators score 2.8 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).
  • The Sabres are 26th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Senators are 28th defensively (3.6 against).
  • Ottawa is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -24.
  • Buffalo is -36 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have scored 20 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.1% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 19 power-play goals (18th in league in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 22 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

  • One of Ottawa's most productive offensive players this season is Drake Batherson, who has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:11 per game.
  • Brady Tkachuk has 24 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists.
  • Joshua Norris has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 30 games for Ottawa.
  • Anton Forsberg has a 2.8 goals against average, and 355 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.
  • Filip Gustavsson has registered an .893 save percentage (47th in the league), allowing 40 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 333 saves.

Senators Injuries: Anton Forsberg: Out (Health Protocols), Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 24 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 10.8%.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a key piece of the offense for Buffalo with 23 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 17 assists in 38 games.
  • Buffalo's Kyle Okposo is among the leaders on the team with 23 total points (seven goals and 16 assists).
  • Dustin Tokarski has a .903 save percentage (37th in the league), with 391 total saves, allowing 42 goals (3.0 goals against average).
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .917 save percentage, has recorded 254 saves, and has given up 23 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

4 minutes ago
