Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (12-20-3) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 15th with 27 points and the Sabres are 14th with 33 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Senators
-1.5
6.5
Ottawa and Buffalo Stats
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson has been a big player for Ottawa this season, with 33 points in 30 games.
- Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's offensive options, contributing 26 points (18 goals, eight assists) to the team.
- Brady Tkachuk has 12 goals and 14 assists for Ottawa.
- Anton Forsberg has allowed 41 goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 424 saves.
Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Erik Brannstrom: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 28 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 38 games.
- Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 28 points this season, with seven goals and 21 assists.
- Jeff Skinner's 16 goals and 11 assists add up to 27 points this season.
- Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while allowing 42 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)
