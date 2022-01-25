Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 20, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) looks to make a save as Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) battle for position in front of the net during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (12-20-3) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators rank 15th with 27 points and the Sabres are 14th with 33 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6.5

Ottawa and Buffalo Stats

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson has been a big player for Ottawa this season, with 33 points in 30 games.

Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's offensive options, contributing 26 points (18 goals, eight assists) to the team.

Brady Tkachuk has 12 goals and 14 assists for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg has allowed 41 goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 424 saves.

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Erik Brannstrom: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 28 points are pivotal for Buffalo. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 38 games.

Rasmus Dahlin has racked up 28 points this season, with seven goals and 21 assists.

Jeff Skinner's 16 goals and 11 assists add up to 27 points this season.

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves while allowing 42 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (31st in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Will Butcher: Day To Day (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Kyle Okposo: Out (Upper Body), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Out (Lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body)

