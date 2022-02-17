Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Thursday features a game between the Buffalo Sabres (16-24-8) and the Ottawa Senators (17-25-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Sabres are 12th (with 40 points) and the Senators 15th (38 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Ottawa

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Ottawa

Sabres vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Sabres

-1.5

6

Buffalo and Ottawa Stats

  • The Sabres put up 2.7 goals per game (129 in 48 games), and the Senators concede 3.2 (149 in 46).
  • The Senators are scoring 2.7 goals per game (24th in league), and the Sabres are conceding 3.5 (26th).
  • Buffalo is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -37 (-0.8 per game).
  • Ottawa's goal differential is -26 on the season (23rd in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 26 goals (on 20.0% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 27 (killing off 80.9% of penalties, 13th in league).
  • The Sabres have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (25th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk has scored 15 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 21 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Ottawa offense with 36 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.5 shots per game, shooting 9.9%.
  • Drake Batherson is a key piece of the offense for Ottawa with 34 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists in 31 games.
  • Joshua Norris has scored 18 goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.
  • Anton Forsberg has played 21 games this season, conceding 51 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 547 saves and a .915 save percentage (20th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Jeff Skinner is one of Buffalo's leading contributors (34 total points), having collected 20 goals and 14 assists.
  • Tage Thompson has accumulated 34 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 31 points has come from eight goals and 23 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has a 3.3 goals against average, and 483 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 34th in the league.

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Jack Quinn: Out (Lower Body), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
