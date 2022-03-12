Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL action will see the Ottawa Senators (21-31-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-30-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Chicago
Ottawa and Chicago Stats
- The Senators are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (25th).
- On average, the Blackhawks score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Senators give up 3.2 (21st).
- Ottawa has a -32 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
- Chicago has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Senators have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Senators have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk is one of Ottawa's top contributors (43 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 23 assists.
- Tim Stutzle has 34 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Drake Batherson has 13 goals and 21 assists for Ottawa.
- Anton Forsberg has allowed 67 goals (2.70 goals against average) and recorded 777 saves.
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 64 points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 45 assists in 55 games (playing 21:32 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 55 total points (0.9 per game), with 34 goals and 21 assists in 59 games.
- Seth Jones' three goals and 34 assists add up to 37 points this season.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has 1177 saves while giving up 119 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back)
