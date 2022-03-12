Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Anaheim Ducks with left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL action will see the Ottawa Senators (21-31-5) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (21-30-8), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
  Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Chicago

Senators vs Blackhawks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Senators

-1.5

5.5

Ottawa and Chicago Stats

  • The Senators are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (25th).
  • On average, the Blackhawks score 2.6 goals in a game (27th in league), and the Senators give up 3.2 (21st).
  • Ottawa has a -32 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
  • Chicago has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Senators have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Senators have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.3% of penalties), and the Blackhawks have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk is one of Ottawa's top contributors (43 total points), having amassed 20 goals and 23 assists.
  • Tim Stutzle has 34 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.
  • Drake Batherson has 13 goals and 21 assists for Ottawa.
  • Anton Forsberg has allowed 67 goals (2.70 goals against average) and recorded 777 saves.

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 64 points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 45 assists in 55 games (playing 21:32 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Chicago with 55 total points (0.9 per game), with 34 goals and 21 assists in 59 games.
  • Seth Jones' three goals and 34 assists add up to 37 points this season.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 1177 saves while giving up 119 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (24th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


