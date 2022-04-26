How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ottawa Senators (31-41-7) host the New Jersey Devils (27-44-8) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with 69 points and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 62 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Head-to-head results for Ottawa vs. New Jersey

Date Home Away Result 2/7/2022 Senators Devils 4-1 OTT 12/6/2021 Devils Senators 3-2 (F/SO) OTT

Ottawa and New Jersey Stats

The Senators are scoring 2.7 goals per game (26th in league), and the Devils are conceding 3.6 (28th).

On average, the Devils post 3.0 goals in a game (19th in NHL), and the Senators allow 3.2 (22nd).

Ottawa is 21st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -39.

New Jersey's goal differential is -51 on the season (25th in the league).

On the power play, the Senators have scored 45 goals (on 19.3% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Devils have conceded 40 (killing off 80.4% of penalties, 14th in league).

The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 47 while short-handed (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk is one of Ottawa's top contributors (63 total points), having amassed 29 goals and 34 assists.

Joshua Norris is another of Ottawa's top contributors through 63 games, with 34 goals and 19 assists.

Tim Stuetzle's season total of 53 points has come from 20 goals and 33 assists.

In 44 games, Anton Forsberg has conceded 115 goals (2.82 goals against average) and has recorded 1267 saves.

Senators Injuries: Nikita Zaitsev: Day To Day (Illness), Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 25 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 45 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 70 total points (1.0 per game). He averages 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

Nico Hischier has scored 59 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 38 assists.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Fabian Zetterlund: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

