Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

NHL play on Tuesday features the New York Islanders (26-25-9) hosting the Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 10th and the Senators 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Islanders -1.5 5.5

New York and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.3 (23rd).

The Senators put up 2.6 goals per game (161 in 62 games), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (160 in 60).

New York is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).

Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -42.

The Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Islanders have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has recorded 20 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Ottawa, good for 45 points.

Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 26 goals and 10 assists.

Ottawa's Connor Brown is among the leading scorers on the team with 35 total points (nine goals and 26 assists).

Matt Murray has a .906 save percentage (30th in the league), with 580 total saves, giving up 60 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 12 goals and 28 assists.

Brock Nelson has accumulated 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 12 assists.

Noah Dobson's 36 points this season have come via 10 goals and 26 assists.

Semyon Varlamov has allowed 55 goals (2.81 goals against average) and racked up 584 saves.

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

