Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday features the New York Islanders (26-25-9) hosting the Ottawa Senators (22-35-5) at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The Islanders rank 10th and the Senators 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Islanders
-1.5
5.5
New York and Ottawa Stats
- On average, the Islanders put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.3 (23rd).
- The Senators put up 2.6 goals per game (161 in 62 games), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (160 in 60).
- New York is 16th in the league in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).
- Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -42.
- The Islanders have scored 30 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Senators have conceded 38 goals on power-plays (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Islanders have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 19.2% of opportunities).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk has recorded 20 goals and 25 assists in 59 games for Ottawa, good for 45 points.
- Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 26 goals and 10 assists.
- Ottawa's Connor Brown is among the leading scorers on the team with 35 total points (nine goals and 26 assists).
- Matt Murray has a .906 save percentage (30th in the league), with 580 total saves, giving up 60 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
New York Impact Players
- Mathew Barzal is one of New York's top contributors (40 total points), having collected 12 goals and 28 assists.
- Brock Nelson has accumulated 39 points (0.8 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 12 assists.
- Noah Dobson's 36 points this season have come via 10 goals and 26 assists.
- Semyon Varlamov has allowed 55 goals (2.81 goals against average) and racked up 584 saves.
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
22
2022
Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)