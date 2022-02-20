Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers (31-13-5) square off against the Ottawa Senators (18-25-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Rangers are sixth and the Senators 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rangers
-1.5
5.5
New York and Ottawa Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Senators are conceding 3.2 (23rd).
- On average, the Senators put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (third).
- New York is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +21 (+0.4 per game).
- Ottawa is -25 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.
- The Senators have conceded 28 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 37 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 53 points in 44 games.
- Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 31 assists.
- Adam Fox has 48 total points for New York, with seven goals and 41 assists.
- Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.0 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 41st in the league.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 45 games (playing 18:54 per game).
- Drake Batherson has helped lead the offense for Ottawa this season with 13 goals and 21 assists.
- Joshua Norris has 26 points so far, including 18 goals and eight assists.
- Anton Forsberg has allowed 55 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 600 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).
Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)
