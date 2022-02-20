Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal during an overtime shootout against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (31-13-5) square off against the Ottawa Senators (18-25-5) as a part of Sunday's NHL schedule, starting at 5:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Rangers are sixth and the Senators 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Betting Information for New York vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Rangers -1.5 5.5

New York and Ottawa Stats

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in NHL), and the Senators are conceding 3.2 (23rd).

On average, the Senators put up 2.7 goals in a game (24th in league), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (third).

New York is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +21 (+0.4 per game).

Ottawa is -25 overall in terms of goals this season, 23rd in the league.

The Senators have conceded 28 power-play goals (13th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 37 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (eighth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 25 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has been a big player for New York this season, with 53 points in 44 games.

Mika Zibanejad is another of New York's top contributors through 49 games, with 19 goals and 31 assists.

Adam Fox has 48 total points for New York, with seven goals and 41 assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has a 3.0 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 41st in the league.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 45 games (playing 18:54 per game).

Drake Batherson has helped lead the offense for Ottawa this season with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Joshua Norris has 26 points so far, including 18 goals and eight assists.

Anton Forsberg has allowed 55 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 600 saves with a .916 save percentage (16th in the league).

Senators Injuries: Thomas Chabot: Out (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle), Josh Norris: Out (Shoulder), Colin White: Out (Shoulder), Matt Murray: Out (Undisclosed)

