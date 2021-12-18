Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5) hit the ice against the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 11th while the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flyers
-1.5
6.5
Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats
- The Flyers are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Senators are 31st on defense (3.6 against).
- The Senators score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (22nd).
- Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -16 (-0.6 per game).
- Ottawa is -22 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.
- The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).
- The Flyers have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson's 28 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has put up nine goals and 19 assists in 22 games.
- Joshua Norris has collected 22 points this season, with 14 goals and eight assists.
- Brady Tkachuk has 22 points so far, including 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Filip Gustavsson has an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 333 saves (30.3 per game), and has conceded 40 goals (3.6 per game).
- Anton Forsberg has a .909 save percentage, making 321 saves (26.8 per game) and conceding 32 goals (2.7 per game).
Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has scored 24 points in 28 games (10 goals and 14 assists).
- Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and seven assists.
- Sean Couturier's season total of 16 points has come from six goals and 10 assists.
- Carter Hart has conceded 51 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 568 saves (29.9 per game) with a .918 save percentage (16th in the league).
- Martin Jones has registered a .908 save percentage (30th in the league), allowing 32 goals (3.2 per game) with 315 saves (31.5 per game).
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Illness), Max Willman: Out (COVID-19), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.