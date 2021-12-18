Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers (11-12-5) hit the ice against the Ottawa Senators (9-17-1) in NHL play on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers rank 11th while the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Flyers -1.5 6.5

Philadelphia and Ottawa Stats

The Flyers are 25th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Senators are 31st on defense (3.6 against).

The Senators score 2.8 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.2 (22nd).

Philadelphia is 23rd in the league in goal differential, at -16 (-0.6 per game).

Ottawa is -22 overall in terms of goals this season, 28th in the league.

The Flyers have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 16.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties).

The Flyers have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.3% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 20.0% of opportunities).

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson's 28 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has put up nine goals and 19 assists in 22 games.

Joshua Norris has collected 22 points this season, with 14 goals and eight assists.

Brady Tkachuk has 22 points so far, including 12 goals and 10 assists.

Filip Gustavsson has an .893 save percentage (43rd in the league). He has 333 saves (30.3 per game), and has conceded 40 goals (3.6 per game).

Anton Forsberg has a .909 save percentage, making 321 saves (26.8 per game) and conceding 32 goals (2.7 per game).

Senators Injuries: Erik Brannstrom: Out (Hand), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Josh Brown: Out (Upper Body), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Claude Giroux, who has scored 24 points in 28 games (10 goals and 14 assists).

Cam Atkinson is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and seven assists.

Sean Couturier's season total of 16 points has come from six goals and 10 assists.

Carter Hart has conceded 51 goals (2.7 per game) and recorded 568 saves (29.9 per game) with a .918 save percentage (16th in the league).

Martin Jones has registered a .908 save percentage (30th in the league), allowing 32 goals (3.2 per game) with 315 saves (31.5 per game).

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Day To Day (Illness), Max Willman: Out (COVID-19), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

