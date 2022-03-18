How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 6

Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats

The Senators are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).

The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Senators are conceding 3.3 (23rd).

Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -40.

Philadelphia is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).

The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 45 points in 57 games (20 goals and 25 assists).

Tim Stutzle has totaled 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.

Drake Batherson has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists through 31 games for Ottawa.

Matt Murray has a 3.0 goals against average, and 580 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.

Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.

Travis Konecny's 10 goals and 26 assists add up to 36 points this season.

Carter Hart has played 39 games this season, conceding 114 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1153 saves and a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

