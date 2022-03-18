Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia

Senators vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Senators

-1.5

6

Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Senators are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).
  • The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Senators are conceding 3.3 (23rd).
  • Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -40.
  • Philadelphia is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Flyers have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
  • The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

  • One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 45 points in 57 games (20 goals and 25 assists).
  • Tim Stutzle has totaled 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.
  • Drake Batherson has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists through 31 games for Ottawa.
  • Matt Murray has a 3.0 goals against average, and 580 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.
  • Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.
  • Travis Konecny's 10 goals and 26 assists add up to 36 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has played 39 games this season, conceding 114 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1153 saves and a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle7 minutes ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain7 minutes ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar7 minutes ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso37 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy