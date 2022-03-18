How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ottawa Senators (21-34-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-30-11) during Friday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators are 15th and the Flyers 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Ottawa vs. Philadelphia
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Senators
-1.5
6
Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats
- The Senators are scoring 2.6 goals per game (27th in NHL), and the Flyers concede 3.4 (25th).
- The Flyers are scoring 2.6 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Senators are conceding 3.3 (23rd).
- Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -40.
- Philadelphia is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.6% of penalties), and the Senators have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 18.6% of opportunities).
- The Senators have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Flyers have scored 24 power-play goals (30th in power-play percentage).
Ottawa Impact Players
- One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 45 points in 57 games (20 goals and 25 assists).
- Tim Stutzle has totaled 35 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists.
- Drake Batherson has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists through 31 games for Ottawa.
- Matt Murray has a 3.0 goals against average, and 580 saves. His .906 save percentage ranks 29th in the league.
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Cam Atkinson has collected 22 goals and 24 assists in 60 games for Philadelphia, good for 46 points.
- Claude Giroux has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 18 goals and 23 assists.
- Travis Konecny's 10 goals and 26 assists add up to 36 points this season.
- Carter Hart has played 39 games this season, conceding 114 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1153 saves and a .910 save percentage (21st in the league).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Scott Laughton: Out (Head), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
