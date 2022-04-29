Apr 24, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save as Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) and left wing Joel Farabee (86) crash into the net during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL slate will see the Ottawa Senators (32-42-7) hit the ice against the Philadelphia Flyers (25-45-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Senators rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 71 points and the Flyers are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 61 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Ottawa and Philadelphia Stats

The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Flyers are 27th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Flyers are 31st in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 22nd in goals conceded (3.2).

Ottawa is 21st in the NHL in goal differential, at -42 (-0.5 per game).

Philadelphia is -82 overall in terms of goals this season, 29th in the NHL.

The Flyers have conceded 56 power-play goals (26th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 47 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

The Senators have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.9% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 11.9% of opportunities).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Travis Konecny's 52 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 36 assists in 78 games.

Cam Atkinson has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 23 goals and 27 assists.

James van Riemsdyk has scored 23 goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.

Carter Hart has given up 137 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiled 1304 saves with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Rasmus Ristolainen: Out (Upper Body), Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out For Season (Lower-body), Carter Hart: Out (Lower-body), Patrick Brown: Out For Season (Upper-body), Cam Atkinson: Out (Lower-body), Cam York: Out (Lower-body), Nick Seeler: Out (Lower-body), Samuel Morin: Out For Season (Lower body)

Ottawa Impact Players

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Brady Tkachuk, who has scored 66 points in 78 games (29 goals and 37 assists).

Tim Stuetzle is another of Ottawa's offensive options, contributing 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) to the team.

Joshua Norris' season total of 54 points has come from 34 goals and 20 assists.

Anton Forsberg has allowed 119 goals (2.84 goals against average) and racked up 1304 saves.

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Connor Brown: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Senators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Canadiens W 6-4 Home -161 4/26/2022 Devils W 5-4 Home -142 4/28/2022 Panthers L 4-0 Home +138 4/29/2022 Flyers - Away -110

Flyers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Penguins W 4-1 Home +211 4/25/2022 Blackhawks L 3-1 Away +113 4/27/2022 Jets L 4-0 Away +171 4/29/2022 Senators - Home -110

