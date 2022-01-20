How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-10-5) and the Ottawa Senators (11-19-2) hit the ice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 20, 2022 at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 51 points and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Ottawa Stats

The Penguins score 3.3 goals per game (124 in 38 games), and the Senators give up 3.6 (115 in 32).

The Senators put up 2.8 goals per game (89 in 32 games), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (96 in 38).

Pittsburgh is +28 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.

Ottawa is -26 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 19 goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 21st in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 22 (killing off 78.4% of penalties, 20th in league).

The Penguins have conceded 10 goals while short-handed (second in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 21 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson has collected 11 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for Ottawa, good for 31 points.

Joshua Norris is one of the impact players on offense for Ottawa with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and eight assists in 31 games.

Brady Tkachuk is a top player on offense for Ottawa with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Anton Forsberg has 384 saves while giving up 38 goals (3.1 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a top contributor on Pittsburgh this season, with 38 points in 32 games.

Kris Letang has picked up 33 points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding 30 assists.

Evan Rodrigues' 30 points this season have come via 15 goals and 15 assists.

Tristan Jarry has allowed 62 goals (2.08 goals against average) and recorded 794 saves.

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Undisclosed), Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols)

