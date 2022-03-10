Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Feb 20, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators (20-31-5) take on the Seattle Kraken (17-37-5) during Thursday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 39 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Canadian Tire Centre Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Ottawa vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Senators -1.5 5.5

Ottawa and Seattle Stats

The Senators put up 2.6 goals per game (146 in 56 games), and the Kraken give up 3.6 (212 in 59).

On average, the Kraken post 2.6 goals in a game (28th in NHL), and the Senators concede 3.2 (21st).

Ottawa is -33 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the league.

Seattle's goal differential is -61 on the season (29th in the league).

The Senators have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.0% of penalties).

The Kraken have scored 24 power-play goals (successful on 14.9% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk has been a top contributor on Ottawa this season, with 41 points in 53 games.

Drake Batherson has racked up 34 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.

Tim Stutzle's season total of 33 points has come from 13 goals and 20 assists.

Matt Murray has allowed 60 goals (3.05 goals against average) and recorded 580 saves.

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 33 points (0.6 per game), with 21 goals and 12 assists in 51 games (playing 16:14 per game).

Yanni Gourde is a top offensive contributor for Seattle with 33 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added 21 assists in 51 games.

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leaders on the team with 33 total points (15 goals and 18 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has given up 128 goals (3.2 goals against average) and collected 1005 saves with an .887 save percentage (48th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.