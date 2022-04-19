Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Monday includes a matchup in Seattle, Washington between the Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) and Ottawa Senators (28-40-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken sit in 15th place in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Senators rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Ottawa Stats
- The Kraken are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 22nd in goals allowed (3.2).
- The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Kraken are 24th in goals allowed (3.5).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).
- Ottawa is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.
- The Kraken have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 14.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).
- The Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 51 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk's 60 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has 27 goals and 33 assists in 72 games.
- Tim Stuetzle is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 52 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 32 assists in 72 games.
- Joshua Norris has 51 points so far, including 33 goals and 18 assists.
- Anton Forsberg has 1198 saves while giving up 108 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Seattle Impact Players
- One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has scored 43 points in 66 games (25 goals and 18 assists).
- Yanni Gourde has totaled 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Jordan Eberle has scored 18 goals and added 22 assists through 72 games for Seattle.
- Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .890 save percentage (51st in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
Kraken Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Flames
L 4-1
Home
+196
4/12/2022
Flames
L 5-3
Away
+325
4/16/2022
Devils
W 4-3
Home
-115
4/18/2022
Senators
-
Home
-120
4/20/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
4/22/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Stars
-
Away
-
Senators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Red Wings
W 4-1
Away
+100
4/14/2022
Bruins
W 3-2
Away
+221
4/16/2022
Maple Leafs
L 5-4
Home
+207
4/18/2022
Kraken
-
Away
+100
4/19/2022
Canucks
-
Away
-
4/22/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Canadiens
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.