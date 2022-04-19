Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Seattle Kraken forward Victor Rask (49) celebrates his goal with forward Yanni Gourde (37) against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Monday includes a matchup in Seattle, Washington between the Seattle Kraken (24-44-6) and Ottawa Senators (28-40-7) at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kraken sit in 15th place in the Western Conference with 54 points and the Senators rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle and Ottawa Stats

The Kraken are 29th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Senators are 22nd in goals allowed (3.2).

The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Kraken are 24th in goals allowed (3.5).

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -67 (-0.9 per game).

Ottawa is -39 overall in terms of goals this season, 22nd in the league.

The Kraken have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 14.3% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).

The Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (19th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kraken have conceded 51 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 60 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has 27 goals and 33 assists in 72 games.

Tim Stuetzle is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 52 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 32 assists in 72 games.

Joshua Norris has 51 points so far, including 33 goals and 18 assists.

Anton Forsberg has 1198 saves while giving up 108 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .917 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand), Colin White: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Seattle Impact Players

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Jared McCann, who has scored 43 points in 66 games (25 goals and 18 assists).

Yanni Gourde has totaled 43 points (0.7 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 26 assists.

Jordan Eberle has scored 18 goals and added 22 assists through 72 games for Seattle.

Philipp Grubauer has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .890 save percentage (51st in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Kraken Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Flames L 4-1 Home +196 4/12/2022 Flames L 5-3 Away +325 4/16/2022 Devils W 4-3 Home -115 4/18/2022 Senators - Home -120 4/20/2022 Avalanche - Home - 4/22/2022 Wild - Away - 4/23/2022 Stars - Away -

Senators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Red Wings W 4-1 Away +100 4/14/2022 Bruins W 3-2 Away +221 4/16/2022 Maple Leafs L 5-4 Home +207 4/18/2022 Kraken - Away +100 4/19/2022 Canucks - Away - 4/22/2022 Blue Jackets - Away - 4/23/2022 Canadiens - Home -

