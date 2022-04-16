How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Toronto Maple Leafs (48-20-6) visit the Ottawa Senators (28-40-6) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Canadian Tire Centre. The Maple Leafs rank third in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 62 points.

How to Watch Ottawa vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Head-to-head results for Toronto vs. Ottawa

Date Home Away Result 1/1/2022 Maple Leafs Senators 6-0 TOR 10/16/2021 Maple Leafs Senators 3-1 TOR 10/14/2021 Senators Maple Leafs 3-2 OTT

Toronto and Ottawa Stats

On average, the Maple Leafs post 3.8 goals in a game (second in NHL), and the Senators give up 3.2 (22nd).

The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Maple Leafs are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).

Toronto is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +56 (+0.8 per game).

Ottawa is -38 overall in terms of goals this season, 21st in the league.

The Maple Leafs have scored 58 power-play goals (successful on 28.0% of opportunities), and the Senators have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (seventh in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 45 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 101 points. He has 58 goals and 43 assists this season.

Mitchell Marner is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists) to the team.

John Tavares has 26 goals and 46 assists for Toronto.

In 45 games, Jack Campbell has conceded 116 goals (2.73 goals against average) and has recorded 1191 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Ondrej Kase: Out (Concussion), Rasmus Sandin: Out (Undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: Out (Groin), Jake Muzzin: Out (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 59 points are pivotal for Ottawa. He has recorded 27 goals and 32 assists in 71 games.

Joshua Norris is one of the top contributors for Ottawa with 50 total points (0.9 per game), with 33 goals and 17 assists in 58 games.

Tim Stuetzle has 50 points so far, including 18 goals and 32 assists.

Anton Forsberg has a .919 save percentage (eighth-best in the league). He has 1162 saves, and has conceded 103 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Matt Murray: Out (Neck), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Mathieu Joseph: Out (Undisclosed), Thomas Chabot: Out For Season (Hand)

