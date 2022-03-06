Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) square off against the Ottawa Senators (19-29-5) during Sunday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank sixth in the Western Conference and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Golden Knights
-1.5
5.5
Las Vegas and Ottawa Stats
- The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Senators are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
- On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (17th).
- Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).
- Ottawa's goal differential is -32 on the season (25th in the league).
- The Senators have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 27 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).
Ottawa Impact Players
- Brady Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 51 games (playing 18:19 per game).
- Drake Batherson is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 34 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists in 31 games.
- Connor Brown has scored seven goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Matt Murray has a .915 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 42 points. He has 14 goals and 28 assists this season.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 23 goals and 17 assists to total 40 points (0.8 per game).
- Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 21 assists for Las Vegas.
- Laurent Brossoit has conceded 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 468 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
