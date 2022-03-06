Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) square off against the Ottawa Senators (19-29-5) during Sunday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank sixth in the Western Conference and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Golden Knights vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

5.5

Las Vegas and Ottawa Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Senators are 21st on defense (3.2 against).
  • On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (17th).
  • Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).
  • Ottawa's goal differential is -32 on the season (25th in the league).
  • The Senators have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 27 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 51 games (playing 18:19 per game).
  • Drake Batherson is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 34 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists in 31 games.
  • Connor Brown has scored seven goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
  • Matt Murray has a .915 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 42 points. He has 14 goals and 28 assists this season.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has 23 goals and 17 assists to total 40 points (0.8 per game).
  • Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 21 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Laurent Brossoit has conceded 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 468 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)

