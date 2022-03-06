Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson (19) during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) square off against the Ottawa Senators (19-29-5) during Sunday's NHL action, starting at 8:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank sixth in the Western Conference and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Ottawa Stats

The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Senators are 21st on defense (3.2 against).

On average, the Senators post 2.6 goals in a game (26th in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (17th).

Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +13 (+0.2 per game).

Ottawa's goal differential is -32 on the season (25th in the league).

The Senators have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Senators have scored 27 power-play goals (25th in power-play percentage).

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Ottawa with 39 points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 51 games (playing 18:19 per game).

Drake Batherson is a leading scorer for Ottawa with 34 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 21 assists in 31 games.

Connor Brown has scored seven goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Matt Murray has a .915 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has given up 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 42 points. He has 14 goals and 28 assists this season.

Jonathan Marchessault has 23 goals and 17 assists to total 40 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 21 assists for Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 52 goals (2.8 goals against average) and recorded 468 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.