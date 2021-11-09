The Senators look to snap their four-game losing streak when they travel to Boston on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Senators at Bruins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Senators have given up five goals in each of their last four losses. The defense has really struggled for the team during the string of losses and the offense has not been much better.

Ottawa will look to change its fortunes Tuesday against a Bruins team that had its two-game winning streak snapped Saturday with a 5–2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The loss dropped Boston's record to 5–4 and has the Bruins in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. Taylor Hall opened the scoring in the first period, but the Bruins gave up four straight goals to the Maple Leafs and could not recover.

On Tuesday, they will look to bounce back and beat a struggling Senators team to pick up their sixth win of the year.

