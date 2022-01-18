How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators

The Senators go for their third win in a row Tuesday night when they host the Sabres.

The Senators have played just three games since Dec. 18 as they have had 10 games postponed due to COVID-19.

They lost to the Maple Leafs 6–0 after six of those postponements, then had four more postponed before winning their last two games against the Flames and Oilers.

On Tuesday night, they will play their first American team since Dec. 18 when they host the Sabres.

The Sabres head north looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Buffalo lost back-to-back games to the Red Wings 4–0 and 3–2 in overtime.

The losses came after the Sabres had upset the Predators 4–1 on Thursday. That win is their only victory over their last nine games.

It has been another tough season for the Sabres, but they will look to get past that and try to find a groove as they head into the second half of the season. That could start Tuesday with a win on a quick trip up to Ottawa.

