The Senators go for their third straight win Monday night when they travel to New Jersey to take on the Devils.

The Senators have not had a great start to the season, but consecutive wins against the Hurricanes and Avalanche have them playing their best hockey of the year entering Monday's game against the Devils.

How to Watch Senators at Devils Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Senators at Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two-game winning streak snapped an eight-game losing streak that was interrupted by three games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among players on the team.

Ottawa now sits at just 6-15-1 on the year but has finally built some good momentum as it heads out on a quick one-game road trip to New Jersey on Monday night.

The Senators will look to get their third straight win against a Devils team that has lost three straight and eight of its last ten.

The Devils have really struggled over the last month after starting the year an encouraging 7-3-2. They now find themselves just 9-9-4 on the year and in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division.

On Monday, they will aim to get back in the win column against a suddenly hot Senators team.

Regional restrictions may apply.