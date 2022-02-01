How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Senators go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they visit the Islanders.

The Senators take a quick trip to New York on Tuesday before heading back home for four straight games in their home arena. This is just one of three road games over a 16-game stretch. They are just 2-2 in the first part of the schedule though.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

One of those wins came on Monday night when they beat the Oilers 3-2 in overtime. It was their second straight win against Edmonton, as they also beat them 6-4 back on Jan. 5.

The win improved the Senators record to 14-21-4 on the season as they try to fight their way back up to .500.

Tuesday night they get a date with an Islanders team that beat them 5-3 back in early December.

New York will look to get its second win against Ottawa on Tuesday night and, in turn, snap a two-game losing streak.

The Islanders will finish up a six-game homestand with the game against the Senators, but are just 2-3 during this stretch. Their two wins have come against the Coyotes and Flyers, two teams at the bottom of the standings.

They have lost back-to-back one goal games to the Kings and Wild. The losses dropped them back under .500 at 15-16-6. 

Tuesday they will look to get their record back to even and send the Senators home with another loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders celebrate the goal by center Mathew Barzal (13) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
