How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

The Senators go for their second straight win on Tuesday night when they visit the Islanders.

The Senators take a quick trip to New York on Tuesday before heading back home for four straight games in their home arena. This is just one of three road games over a 16-game stretch. They are just 2-2 in the first part of the schedule though.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

One of those wins came on Monday night when they beat the Oilers 3-2 in overtime. It was their second straight win against Edmonton, as they also beat them 6-4 back on Jan. 5.

The win improved the Senators record to 14-21-4 on the season as they try to fight their way back up to .500.

Tuesday night they get a date with an Islanders team that beat them 5-3 back in early December.

New York will look to get its second win against Ottawa on Tuesday night and, in turn, snap a two-game losing streak.

The Islanders will finish up a six-game homestand with the game against the Senators, but are just 2-3 during this stretch. Their two wins have come against the Coyotes and Flyers, two teams at the bottom of the standings.

They have lost back-to-back one goal games to the Kings and Wild. The losses dropped them back under .500 at 15-16-6.

Tuesday they will look to get their record back to even and send the Senators home with another loss.

