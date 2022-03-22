How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

The rebuilding Senators look to the future as the disappointing Islanders continue a late turnaround on Tuesday.

The Senators (22-35-5) sent veteran winger Nick Paul to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions on Sunday as they look to better position themselves for the NHL draft lottery. On Tuesday, Ottawa visits the disappointing Islanders (26-25-9), who sat out the trade deadline.

The Senators got forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth round pick in 2024 in exchange for Paul. Ottawa is just 3-7-0 in its last 10 games and were blown off the ice 5-1 Saturday night by the NHL's worst team in Montreal.

In a case of what may be too little, too late, the Islanders are 6-3-1 over their last 10 games. On Monday, the Isles extended veteran forwards Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise. New York's season went off the rails early with a 5-10-5 start while playing their first 13 games of the year on the road.

The Islanders come into Tuesday night off a 2-1 loss at lowly Philadelphia on Sunday. Casey Cizikas gave New York a 1-0 lead in the first period before the Flyers came back with a pair of goals in the second.

The Islanders beat the Senators 5-3 in Ottawa on Dec. 7 and picked up a 4-1 win at home on Feb. 1 behind a 26-save performance from Ilya Sorokin.

