How to Watch Senators at Flyers

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Senators will hit the road for a tough game against the Flyers.

Even with COVID-19 once again threatening the wide world of sports, leagues are continuing to push forward. On Saturday night, the Senators will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Senators have gotten off to a rough 9-17-1 start. They are in a dangerous position and need to put some wins together immediately. Snagging a big road win over the Flyers would be a good way to get it started.

On the other side of the rink, the Flyers have opened up the season with an 11-12-5 record. Just like the Senators, Philadelphia needs to figure out how to string some wins together. The team has the talent to win, but once again, the consistency simply has not been there.

This should be a good matchup between two very hungry squads. Neither team really looks like they're better than the other. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.