Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Senators will hit the road for a tough game against the Flyers.
    Author:

    Even with COVID-19 once again threatening the wide world of sports, leagues are continuing to push forward. On Saturday night, the Senators will hit the road for a tough matchup against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

    How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Senators have gotten off to a rough 9-17-1 start. They are in a dangerous position and need to put some wins together immediately. Snagging a big road win over the Flyers would be a good way to get it started.

    On the other side of the rink, the Flyers have opened up the season with an 11-12-5 record. Just like the Senators, Philadelphia needs to figure out how to string some wins together. The team has the talent to win, but once again, the consistency simply has not been there.

    This should be a good matchup between two very hungry squads. Neither team really looks like they're better than the other. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    philadelphia flyers
    NHL

    How to Watch Senators at Flyers

    just now
    USATSI_12769608
    NLL Lacrosse

    How to Watch Philadelphia Wings vs Toronto Rock

    just now
    Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan

    just now
    Dec 14, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Northwestern State Demons center Kendal Coleman (4) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Louisiana Tech

    just now
    oklahoma state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Houston

    just now
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Peter's vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    29 minutes ago
    stony brook basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Peter's at Stony Brook

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy