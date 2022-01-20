The Penguins host the Senators on Thursday night looking to win their third straight game.

The Penguins return home after a six-game road trip on which they went 4-2. Pittsburgh was able to win its last two against the Sharks and Knights to finish with a winning road trip.

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Pittsburgh

The back-to-back victories gave the Penguins wins in 13 of their last 15 games, has them 23-10-5 overall and places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division.

The Penguins have been red hot and play seven of their next eight games at home starting Thursday against a Senators team coming off a loss to the Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Senators played their first home game in over a month Tuesday but couldn't come away with the win, as Buffalo came in and won 3-1.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Ottawa. The Senators had downed the Flames and Oilers after coming off a break where they had four games postponed.

Ottawa has been one of the teams most affected by COVID-19, as it has lost 10 games to postponement and has played just four games since Dec. 18.

It has kept Ottawa from getting into any sort of rhythm, but the Senators hope they can finally get back to normal starting with Thursday's game against the Penguins.

