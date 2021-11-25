How to Watch Senators vs. Sharks

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Senators will travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday night.
    On Wednesday night, fans will have an opportunity to watch quite a few good NHL matchups. One of those games will come between the Senators and Sharks in San Jose.

    How to Watch Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports California

    Live stream the Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks game on fuboTV:

    So far this season the Senators have gone just 4-11-1 and need to figure things out soon. They have looked rough in all facets of the game. Entering this matchup, Ottawa has lost two games and had to postpone three games due to COVID-19 protocol.

    On the other side, the Sharks have looked better but still have a lot of work to do. They have compiled a 9-8-1 record entering this game against the Senators. San Jose hasn't looked terrible, but the team has a lot of improvements to make if it wants to become a postseason contender.

    The Senators are coming off a 7-5 loss to the Avalanche while the Sharks beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime Monday. Watch live to see which team comes out on top. 

    

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Ottawa Senators at San Jose Sharks

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
