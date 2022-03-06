How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ottawa Senators look to get out of their slump when they travel to face a tough Vegas Golden Knights team.

The Ottawa Senators need a signature win to get out of a four-game losing streak. They'll look to do that against the Golden Knights. In their last game, the Senators scored five goals, but gave up an astonishing eight goals to their opponent. 

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To make matters worse, that opponent was Arizona, who has the least amount of points in the league. It didn't help that the Senators played the Coyotes just a game after they beat Colorado, who has the best record in the NHL. Ottawa will have to wipe away its memory, as Vegas can score with the best of them. 

Case in point was its last game against Anaheim. The Golden Knights scored five goals in a win against the Ducks where Nicolas Roy was the stand out, notching two goals. It was a clutch win on the road and was a nice bounce back after a quiet showing against Boston. 

Vegas led the Pacific Division for much of the season, but Calgary and Los Angeles have subsequently surpassed the team. This is an attainable win against Ottawa that the Golden Knights need to keep pace in a tight division. 

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
