Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates after goal by center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Minnesota Wild in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features the Washington Capitals (22-10-9) hosting the Ottawa Senators (11-20-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6.5

Washington and Ottawa Stats

Ottawa Impact Players

Drake Batherson has totaled 12 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Ottawa, good for 33 points.

Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 18 goals and eight assists.

Brady Tkachuk has 26 points so far, including 12 goals and 14 assists.

Anton Forsberg has a .907 save percentage (28th in the league). He has 389 saves, and has given up 40 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (56 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 29 assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 40 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 27 assists.

John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 55 goals (2.77 goals against average) and racked up 511 saves.

Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Day To Day (Upper Body)

