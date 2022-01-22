Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features the Washington Capitals (22-10-9) hosting the Ottawa Senators (11-20-2) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Capitals sit in sixth place and the Senators are 15th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Ottawa
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Washington vs. Ottawa
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Capitals
-1.5
6.5
Washington and Ottawa Stats
Ottawa Impact Players
- Drake Batherson has totaled 12 goals and 21 assists in 28 games for Ottawa, good for 33 points.
- Joshua Norris has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 18 goals and eight assists.
- Brady Tkachuk has 26 points so far, including 12 goals and 14 assists.
- Anton Forsberg has a .907 save percentage (28th in the league). He has 389 saves, and has given up 40 goals (3.2 goals against average).
Senators Injuries: Dillon Heatherington: Out (Health Protocols), Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev: Out (Heel), Colin White: Out (Shoulder)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors (56 total points), having amassed 27 goals and 29 assists.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 40 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 27 assists.
- John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has allowed 55 goals (2.77 goals against average) and racked up 511 saves.
Capitals Injuries: John Carlson: Out (COVID-19), T.J. Oshie: Out (Upper Body), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body), Nick Jensen: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Ottawa Senators at Washington Capitals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)