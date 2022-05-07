How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers travel to Washington on Saturday for game three of their best of seven series with the Capitals

The Panthers salvaged a split of the first two games of their series when they beat the Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Florida was shocked in game one as the Capitals scored three straight goals in the third period to take a 4-2 decision.

For a Panthers team that finished with the best record in the NHL it was a tough way to start the series, but Thursday they showed why they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they jumped out to 2-0 first period lead and then scored three more times in the second to secure the victory.

Saturday, though, they must now go on the road and try and get back home-ice advantage against a Capitals team playing with nothing to lose.

The Capitals easily made the playoffs but weren't given much of a chance against the powerful Panthers offense in this series.

They proved in game one that they could slow them down but struggled in game two.

Despite the loss, they still have to be happy with getting a split on the road and now will look to get back ahead in the series with a home win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 3

By Adam Childs20 seconds ago
May 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) bats in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Cubs

By Adam Childs20 seconds ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Jason Day tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas20 seconds ago
porto
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Benfica vs Porto

By Iolanda Neto20 seconds ago
Washington Spirit
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit

By Matthew Beighle20 seconds ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Bored Ape

By Matthew Beighle20 seconds ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Tampa Nightcrawlers vs QC Crush

By Phil Watson20 seconds ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Practice 3

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
May 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy