How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 3

The Panthers travel to Washington on Saturday for game three of their best of seven series with the Capitals

The Panthers salvaged a split of the first two games of their series when they beat the Capitals 5-1 on Thursday night.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Florida was shocked in game one as the Capitals scored three straight goals in the third period to take a 4-2 decision.

For a Panthers team that finished with the best record in the NHL it was a tough way to start the series, but Thursday they showed why they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they jumped out to 2-0 first period lead and then scored three more times in the second to secure the victory.

Saturday, though, they must now go on the road and try and get back home-ice advantage against a Capitals team playing with nothing to lose.

The Capitals easily made the playoffs but weren't given much of a chance against the powerful Panthers offense in this series.

They proved in game one that they could slow them down but struggled in game two.

Despite the loss, they still have to be happy with getting a split on the road and now will look to get back ahead in the series with a home win on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.