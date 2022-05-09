How to Watch Panthers at Capitals Game 4

The Panthers look to even the series against the Capitals on Monday to avoid falling into a 3-1 series hole.

The curse of the President's Trophy is alive and well in the NHL. The Panthers won the award emblematic of the league's best regular season record, but find themselves trailing the wild card Capitals in the Eastern Conference first round entering Game 4 of the series Monday night in Washington D.C.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals dominated Game 3 on Saturday in a 6-1 victory, scoring six unanswered goals after Florida got on the board less than three minutes into the game. John Carlson, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin each contributed a goal and an assist.

Ilya Samsonov took over in goal for Vitek Vanacek in Washington's 5-1 Game 2 loss in Miami and got the start in Game 3, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Veteran Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner, struggled in Game 3 after two solid starts at home.

Washington hasn't had right wing Tom Wilson since Game 1 with a lower body injury and he is questionable for Game 4. Wilson scored a career-high 24 goals and had 52 points in 78 games this season.

