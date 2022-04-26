How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

The Panthers skate into Boston to face the Bruins with a shot at wrapping up the President's Trophy on Tuesday.

The Panthers (57-16-6) had their 13-game winning streak stopped on Sunday by the visiting Lightning, but can wrap up the best record in the NHL and the franchise's first President's Trophy with a win over the Bruins (49-25-5) on Tuesday.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

There are playoff implications in this matchup for Boston as well. The Bruins are three points behind Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic Division and three points up on the Capitals for the first Eastern Conference wild card spot. The Bs have three games remaining.

Florida never led Sunday and 21-year-old goalie Spencer Knight was yanked in the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots.

Boston picked up its second straight win on Sunday, winning 5-3 in Montreal. The Bruins led 4-1 after two periods, before the Canadiens made it interesting. Patrice Bergeron's empty net goal with seven seconds left sealed the deal.

Leading goal scorer David Pastrnak, who has 39 markers this season, is a game-time decision. He was a healthy scratch on Sunday and is expected to play Tuesday. Pastrnak returned with a goal and an assist in a win over the Rangers on Saturday after missing nearly three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

The Atlantic Division rivals haven't met since October. The Panthers won 4-1 at home on Oct. 27 and Boston got a 3-2 shootout victory at home on Oct. 30.

